Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4,838JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥-12 (-0.25%)
¥4,850
¥4,912
¥4,923
¥4,820
755,600
1,646,234
¥4,923
¥2,508
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,940,000.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|400.00
|Dividend:
|12.50
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|70.02
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.51
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.46
|15.18
BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory
* Says to invest up to 40 billion yen ($354 million) for new factory in Tochigi, Japan, to make skincare and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
BRIEF-Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit
* Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1
BRIEF- Shiseido says recall of products
* Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency
BRIEF-Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets
* Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd , with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1
Nikkei edges down ahead of holiday as investors warily eye North Korea
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japanese stocks finished slightly lower after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors kept a wary watch on tension over North Korea ahead of Japan's long weekend.
BRIEF-Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei
* Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2uOdNQO) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products
* Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products
BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products
* Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017
BRIEF-Scroll to acquire KINARI from Shiseido
* Says it will acquire all share of KINARI inc. from Shiseido Co Ltd