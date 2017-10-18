Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

Edition:
Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company's Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries,... (more)

BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory

* Says to invest up to 40 billion yen ($354 million) for new factory in Tochigi, Japan, to make skincare and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit

* Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF- Shiseido says recall of products

* Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets

* Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd , with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1

Aug 29 2017

Nikkei edges down ahead of holiday as investors warily eye North Korea

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japanese stocks finished slightly lower after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors kept a wary watch on tension over North Korea ahead of Japan's long weekend.

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei

* Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2uOdNQO) Further company coverage:

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products

* Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products

* Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Scroll to acquire KINARI from Shiseido

* Says it will acquire all share of KINARI inc. from Shiseido Co Ltd

May 31 2017
