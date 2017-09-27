JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

JXTG to shut Muroran petrochem plant as Japan gasoline demand fades TOKYO JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it will shut its Muroran petrochemicals plant due to falling demand for gasoline in Japan.

