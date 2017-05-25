Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)

BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in China - Nikkei * Yokohama rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in china to 13.6 million units a year by 2020; to cost 27 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rVjSHC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber updates on fire incident at plant of wholly-owned unit * Says fire incident happened in the east plant of a wholly- owned unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC., on May 14