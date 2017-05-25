Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,552JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥67 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
¥2,485
Open
¥2,535
Day's High
¥2,569
Day's Low
¥2,532
Volume
353,700
Avg. Vol
623,118
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679
About
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited operates in two business segments. The Tire segment mainly manufactures and sells tire tubes, aluminum wheels and automobile products for cars, trucks, buses, construction vehicles and industrial vehicles. The Industrial Goods segment manufactures and sells conveyor belts, rubber plates,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥421,329.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|169.55
|Dividend:
|26.00
|Yield (%):
|2.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18
