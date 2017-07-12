Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214.T)
5214.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,460JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. is a glass manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass for electronic and information use, such as glass for flat panel display (FPD) and cathode-ray tube (CRT), optics-related glass, glass for electronic devices and solar batteries, as well as glass for other use... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥439,395.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|99.52
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|1.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.62
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.62
|15.18
BRIEF-PPG Industries says deal with Nippon Electric Glass to close in H217
* PPG Industries says deal to sell assets of its North American fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass is expected to close in H2 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tNULbl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass
* PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations
BRIEF-Nippon Electric Glass signs agreement with PPG Industries regarding acquisition of glass fiber business
* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business