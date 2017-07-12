Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214.T)

BRIEF-PPG Industries says deal with Nippon Electric Glass to close in H217 * PPG Industries says deal to sell assets of its North American fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass is expected to close in H2 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tNULbl) Further company coverage:

