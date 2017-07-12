Edition:
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214.T)

5214.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,460JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥45 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
¥4,415
Open
¥4,445
Day's High
¥4,475
Day's Low
¥4,425
Volume
278,100
Avg. Vol
599,353
52-wk High
¥4,515
52-wk Low
¥2,565

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. is a glass manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass for electronic and information use, such as glass for flat panel display (FPD) and cathode-ray tube (CRT), optics-related glass, glass for electronic devices and solar batteries, as well as glass for other use... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥439,395.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 99.52
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 1.81

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.62 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.15 11.32
ROE: -- 11.62 15.18

Latest News about 5214.T

BRIEF-PPG Industries says deal with Nippon Electric Glass to close in H217

* PPG Industries says deal to sell assets of its North American fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass is expected to close in H2 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tNULbl) Further company coverage:

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass

* PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations

May 26 2017

BRIEF-Nippon Electric Glass signs agreement with PPG Industries regarding acquisition of glass fiber business

* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business

May 26 2017
