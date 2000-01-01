Edition:
Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

512JPY
9:28pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
¥505
Open
¥511
Day's High
¥514
Day's Low
¥509
Volume
786,000
Avg. Vol
2,411,898
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367

Chart for

About

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the cement business. The Cement segment manufactures and sells various cement and ready-mixed concrete products, cements solidification materials, and provides marine and land transportation services, as well as quality testing and factory maintenance services. The Mineral... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥210,803.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.43
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 1.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates