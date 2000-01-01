Edition:
Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233.T)

5233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,465JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥4,405
Open
¥4,450
Day's High
¥4,480
Day's Low
¥4,430
Volume
328,100
Avg. Vol
836,937
52-wk High
¥4,580
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Chart for

About

TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of cement products. The Company operates in six business segments. The Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products. The Environmental segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥560,052.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 127.14
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 1.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates