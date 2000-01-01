TOTO Ltd (5332.T)
5332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,955JPY
8:30pm EDT
4,955JPY
8:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.64%)
¥80 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥4,875
¥4,875
Open
¥4,935
¥4,935
Day's High
¥4,965
¥4,965
Day's Low
¥4,915
¥4,915
Volume
86,000
86,000
Avg. Vol
515,648
515,648
52-wk High
¥4,970
¥4,970
52-wk Low
¥3,870
¥3,870
About
TOTO LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of restroom fixtures, bathroom fixtures, kitchen fixtures and others. The Company operates in four business segments. The Domestic Housing Facility segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of rest room products, such as sanitary chinaware, warm wash toilets, and plastic and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥862,783.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.98
|Dividend:
|35.00
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.62
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.06
|15.18