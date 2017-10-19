Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminum parts TOKYO Four Japanese automakers on Thursday said they found no safety issues with aluminum parts supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd , allaying some concerns that falsified quality data on products from the steelmaker had compromised their vehicles.

Too early to discuss consolidation involving Kobe Steel: Nippon's Mimura TOKYO It is too early to talk about any industry consolidation involving Kobe Steel Ltd as the impact of its long-standing practice of data fabrication is still unknown, a former top executive at Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said.

BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct * Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17

CORRECTED-Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of price cuts TOKYO, Aug 24 Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and other Japanese steelmakers fell on Thursday after media reports the country's biggest producer of steel had agreed on price cuts for the six months through September with Toyota Motor Corp.

Nippon Steel expects high China steel prices throughout 2017 TOKYO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker, expects China's steel prices to remain elevated throughout the year as Beijing's infrastructure spending boosts local construction demand, a senior company official said.

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike * Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct