Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)
2,724JPY
12:12am EDT
¥48 (+1.77%)
¥2,676
¥2,698
¥2,728
¥2,680
2,395,500
3,365,151
¥2,912
¥1,994
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,543,535.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|950.32
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminum parts
TOKYO Four Japanese automakers on Thursday said they found no safety issues with aluminum parts supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd , allaying some concerns that falsified quality data on products from the steelmaker had compromised their vehicles.
UPDATE 3-Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminium parts
* Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan say no safety issues with aluminium parts from Kobe Steel
Too early to discuss consolidation involving Kobe Steel: Nippon's Mimura
TOKYO It is too early to talk about any industry consolidation involving Kobe Steel Ltd as the impact of its long-standing practice of data fabrication is still unknown, a former top executive at Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said.
Too early to discuss consolidation involving Kobe Steel -Nippon's Mimura
TOKYO, Oct 19 It is too early to talk about any industry consolidation involving Kobe Steel Ltd as the impact of its long-standing practice of data fabrication is still unknown, a former top executive at Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said.
BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct
* Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17
BRIEF-Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct
* Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co
CORRECTED-Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of price cuts
TOKYO, Aug 24 Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and other Japanese steelmakers fell on Thursday after media reports the country's biggest producer of steel had agreed on price cuts for the six months through September with Toyota Motor Corp.
Nippon Steel expects high China steel prices throughout 2017
TOKYO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker, expects China's steel prices to remain elevated throughout the year as Beijing's infrastructure spending boosts local construction demand, a senior company official said.
Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike
* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct
Nippon Steel loses bid to protect former Usiminas CEO from lawsuit
SAO PAULO A Brazilian judge has ruled against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's request to dismiss a lawsuit by Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA against a Nippon Steel-backed executive, deepening a dispute over control of the steelmaker.