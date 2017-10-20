Edition:
Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

5406.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

864JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
¥868
Open
¥887
Day's High
¥889
Day's Low
¥858
Volume
34,472,800
Avg. Vol
14,555,624
52-wk High
¥1,395
52-wk Low
¥774

About

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥316,268.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 364.36
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about 5406.T

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video

Oct 20 2017

WRAPUP2-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

* Statutory standards violated - company (Adds details, comments, property auction)

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation

* Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

Oct 20 2017

Kobe Steel halts shipping of 43 pct of copper products from Hatano plant

TOKYO Kobe Steel has stopped shipping about 43 percent of copper products from Hatano plant, near Tokyo, because it was found to violate Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) regulations, the company said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

WRAPUP 1-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Kobe Steel exec: data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

* Kobe Steel exec says data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

Oct 20 2017

Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

Oct 20 2017

JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering

TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 20 2017

METALS-Nickel hits 6-week high as steel rallies in China

SYDNEY/MANILA, Oct 20 London nickel futures jumped to a six-week high on Friday, supported by a rally in Chinese steel prices as investors looked to more production curbs in the world's top steel producer.

Oct 20 2017
