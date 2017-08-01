Edition:
United States

JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)

5411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,360JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥48 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
¥2,313
Open
¥2,326
Day's High
¥2,364
Day's Low
¥2,316
Volume
1,586,400
Avg. Vol
3,766,703
52-wk High
¥2,364
52-wk Low
¥1,345

Chart for

About

JFE Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Steel segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processed steel products and raw materials, as well as the delivery, facility maintenance and construction businesses. The Engineering segment is engaged in the engineering construction business related to energy,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,421,196.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 614.44
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 1.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about 5411.T

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike

* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct

Aug 01 2017

Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone

TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.

May 17 2017

Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone

TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.

May 17 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand

* No change for now in plan to build a plant in Mexico (Adds executive comments)

Apr 27 2017

Japan's JFE says to increase steel output by 3 pct to 29 mln t this fiscal year

TOKYO, April 27 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will increase output of crude steel in the year through March 2018 by 3 percent.

Apr 27 2017
» More 5411.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates