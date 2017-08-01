JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike * Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct

Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand * No change for now in plan to build a plant in Mexico (Adds executive comments)