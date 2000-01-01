Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)
5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,280JPY
10:29pm EDT
3,280JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥110 (+3.47%)
¥110 (+3.47%)
Prev Close
¥3,170
¥3,170
Open
¥3,230
¥3,230
Day's High
¥3,330
¥3,330
Day's Low
¥3,205
¥3,205
Volume
213,900
213,900
Avg. Vol
281,277
281,277
52-wk High
¥4,250
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710
¥2,710
About
Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of ferronickel. The Company operates through three business segments. The Nickel segment refines nickel ore purchased from two associated companies, and sells ferronickel products. The Electricity Supply segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥62,059.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|19.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18