Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)
5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
343JPY
8:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+2.39%)
Prev Close
¥335
Open
¥340
Day's High
¥344
Day's Low
¥339
Volume
1,331,400
Avg. Vol
4,201,585
52-wk High
¥353
52-wk Low
¥223
About
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and other affiliated companies, the Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminum products. The Company operates in four business divisions. The Aluminum, Chemicals and Metals division offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥207,679.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|619.94
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|2.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.02
|15.18