Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)

Sluggish Nikkei faces longest losing streak since April 2016 TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese stocks were nearly flat in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as geopolitical uncertainty kept activity in check while investors awaited the annual Jackson Hole conference this week.

Sumitomo Metal Mining exits Solomon Islands nickel exploration project TOKYO Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd. said on Tuesday it will exit from a nickel exploration project in the Solomon Islands because of slumping nickel prices and the loss of a legal dispute over mining rights in the country.

Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.