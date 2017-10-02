Furukawa Co Ltd (5715.T)
5715.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,014JPY
12:18am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
FURUKAWA CO., LTD. mainly offers machinery and metal products. The Industrial Machinery division offers environmental machinery, pumps, plants, crushers and foundry pieces. The Development Machinery division provides rock drills, including breakers, crushers and others. The Unic division provides cranes. The Metal division...
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥79,596.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.45
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18
