Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)
5802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,874JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥18 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥1,857
Open
¥1,872
Day's High
¥1,882
Day's Low
¥1,870
Volume
1,054,500
Avg. Vol
2,648,474
52-wk High
¥1,949
52-wk Low
¥1,334
About
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. It has five segments. The Automobile-related segment offers wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and others. The Information Communications-related segment offers fiber-optic cables, electrical cables and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,474,348.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|793.94
|Dividend:
|22.00
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18