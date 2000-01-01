Edition:
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)

5802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,874JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥1,857
Open
¥1,872
Day's High
¥1,882
Day's Low
¥1,870
Volume
1,054,500
Avg. Vol
2,648,474
52-wk High
¥1,949
52-wk Low
¥1,334

About

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. It has five segments. The Automobile-related segment offers wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and others. The Information Communications-related segment offers fiber-optic cables, electrical cables and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,474,348.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 793.94
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): 2.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

