Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (5901.T)
5901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,006JPY
23 Oct 2017
2,006JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+1.01%)
¥20 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥1,986
¥1,986
Open
¥2,010
¥2,010
Day's High
¥2,013
¥2,013
Day's Low
¥1,994
¥1,994
Volume
205,400
205,400
Avg. Vol
590,314
590,314
52-wk High
¥2,264
¥2,264
52-wk Low
¥1,745
¥1,745
About
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., is a Japan-based packaging container manufacturer. The Packing Container Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cans for canning and other metal products, plastic, glass and paper products, as well as the contract manufacture and sale of aerosol products and general goods... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥432,501.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|217.78
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18