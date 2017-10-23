Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)
6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥23 (+1.78%)
¥23 (+1.78%)
Prev Close
¥1,290
¥1,290
Open
¥1,300
¥1,300
Day's High
¥1,315
¥1,315
Day's Low
¥1,295
¥1,295
Volume
750,800
750,800
Avg. Vol
1,712,766
1,712,766
52-wk High
¥1,383
¥1,383
52-wk Low
¥1,087
¥1,087
About
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., formerly AMADA CO., LTD., is a manufacturing company which is engaged in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair and maintenance of plate products and press products, as well as the research and development of plate-related software. The Metal Processing Machinery segment’s major products include laser... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥487,768.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|378.12
|Dividend:
|20.00
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18