Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)

6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥23 (+1.78%)
Prev Close
¥1,290
Open
¥1,300
Day's High
¥1,315
Day's Low
¥1,295
Volume
750,800
Avg. Vol
1,712,766
52-wk High
¥1,383
52-wk Low
¥1,087

Chart for

About

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., formerly AMADA CO., LTD., is a manufacturing company which is engaged in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair and maintenance of plate products and press products, as well as the research and development of plate-related software. The Metal Processing Machinery segment’s major products include laser... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥487,768.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 378.12
Dividend: 20.00
Yield (%): 2.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates