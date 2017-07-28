Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,582JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥82 (+2.34%)
¥82 (+2.34%)
Prev Close
¥3,500
Open
¥3,550
Day's High
¥3,582
Day's Low
¥3,548
Volume
2,471,300
Avg. Vol
3,509,476
52-wk High
¥3,582
52-wk Low
¥2,131
About
Komatsu Ltd. is a provider of industrial-use products and services. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and mining equipment, industrial machinery and vehicles, logistics, electronics and other solutions-based operations. Its DANTOTSU service includes KOMTRAX, which is a machine tracking system whose terminals... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,401,887.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|971.97
|Dividend:
|29.00
|Yield (%):
|1.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating
* Komatsu profit jumps 76 pct, biggest rise since March 2011 qtr
Komatsu posts Q1 profit surge on jump in China sales
TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Komatsu Ltd reported a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit due to a doubling in sales of earth-moving equipment in China, the latest sign of a global recovery in spending in the construction and mining sector.
BRIEF-Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
* Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers