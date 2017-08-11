Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (6302.T)
6302.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,710JPY
10:18pm EDT
4,710JPY
10:18pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-5 (-0.11%)
¥-5 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥4,715
¥4,715
Open
¥4,785
¥4,785
Day's High
¥4,790
¥4,790
Day's Low
¥4,685
¥4,685
Volume
284,500
284,500
Avg. Vol
602,536
602,536
52-wk High
¥4,790
¥4,790
52-wk Low
¥2,610
¥2,610
About
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a heavy equipment manufacturer that has six business segments. Machine Component segment provides reducers and transmissions. Precision Machinery segment offers plastic processing machinery, laser processing machines, cryogenic refrigerators, defense equipment products, precision positioning... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥579,499.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.91
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-ECLAT FOREVER MACHINERY says 2016 dividend record date is Sept. 5
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Sept. 5