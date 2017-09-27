Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)
6305.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,705JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥45 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
¥3,660
Open
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,735
Day's Low
¥3,700
Volume
380,200
Avg. Vol
989,448
52-wk High
¥3,735
52-wk Low
¥2,037
About
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the manufacture, sale, servicing and rental of construction equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. The Construction Machinery segment provides a variety of products, including hydraulic excavators, ultra-large hydraulic excavators, wheel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥787,321.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|215.12
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
BRIEF-Iridium Communications enters into new agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery
* Iridium Communications- announced new long-term agreement with global coverage & reliability of iridium network to Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: