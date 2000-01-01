Kubota Corp (6326.T)
6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,073JPY
12:04am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥38 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,526,370.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,241.15
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18