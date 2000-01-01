Edition:
United States

Ebara Corp (6361.T)

6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,965JPY
12:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥55 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
¥3,910
Open
¥3,965
Day's High
¥3,980
Day's Low
¥3,955
Volume
283,400
Avg. Vol
628,349
52-wk High
¥3,980
52-wk Low
¥2,806

Chart for

About

EBARA Corporation is engaged in developing operations centered on pumps and other rotating machinery. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Engineering and Precision Machinery. Its Fluid Machinery & Systems segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale, and operation and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥397,873.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.76
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates