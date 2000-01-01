Ebara Corp (6361.T)
6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,965JPY
12:03am EDT
3,965JPY
12:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.41%)
¥55 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
¥3,910
¥3,910
Open
¥3,965
¥3,965
Day's High
¥3,980
¥3,980
Day's Low
¥3,955
¥3,955
Volume
283,400
283,400
Avg. Vol
628,349
628,349
52-wk High
¥3,980
¥3,980
52-wk Low
¥2,806
¥2,806
About
EBARA Corporation is engaged in developing operations centered on pumps and other rotating machinery. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Engineering and Precision Machinery. Its Fluid Machinery & Systems segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale, and operation and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥397,873.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.76
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18