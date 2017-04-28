Edition:
United States

Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T)

6367.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

12,180JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥225 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
¥11,955
Open
¥12,100
Day's High
¥12,180
Day's Low
¥12,040
Volume
474,400
Avg. Vol
809,380
52-wk High
¥12,180
52-wk Low
¥9,585

Chart for

About

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a manufacturing company engaged in three business segments. The Air Conditioning and Freezer segment manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as air conditioning, air purifiers and water boilers; commercial equipment, including package/spot air conditioning, water chilling units and turbo... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,504,178.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 293.11
Dividend: 65.00
Yield (%): 1.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Latest News about 6367.T

BRIEF-Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

Apr 28 2017
» More 6367.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates