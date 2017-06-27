Jtekt Corp (6473.T)
6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,683JPY
11:31pm EDT
1,683JPY
11:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+1.45%)
¥24 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
¥1,659
¥1,659
Open
¥1,687
¥1,687
Day's High
¥1,692
¥1,692
Day's Low
¥1,678
¥1,678
Volume
479,700
479,700
Avg. Vol
1,383,478
1,383,478
52-wk High
¥2,000
¥2,000
52-wk Low
¥1,412
¥1,412
About
JTEKT Corporation is a Japan-based manufacture company. The Company operates in two business segments. The Machinery and Equipment segment manufactures and sells steering and driving system components, including electric power steering and hydraulic power steering systems, drive shafts and four-wheel drive (4WD) electronic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥569,512.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|343.29
|Dividend:
|21.00
|Yield (%):
|2.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen
* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total
BRIEF-Jtekt offers takeover bid for Fuji Kiko shares
* Says Jtekt Corp offered a takeover bid for 35.3 million shares (or no less than 17.6 million shares)