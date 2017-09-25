Edition:
Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

6479.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,942JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥21 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,921
Open
¥1,943
Day's High
¥1,952
Day's Low
¥1,933
Volume
1,558,400
Avg. Vol
3,290,469
52-wk High
¥1,978
52-wk Low
¥886

About

MinebeaMitsumi Inc., formerly Minebea Co., Ltd., is engaged in the manufacturing of miniature ball bearings, and also manufactures other high-precision parts. The Company also manufactures and sells liquid crystal backlights employed in smartphones, lighting devices and other products. The Company operates through two segments:... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥820,421.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 427.08
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi completes share repurchase

* Says it completed repurchase of 4.7 million shares of its common stock, for 8.35 billion yen in total, as of Sept. 22

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 3.3 million shares for 6 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi is expected to post a group operating profit of about $144 mln for April-June Qtr - Nikkei

* Minebea Mitsumi Inc is expected to post a group operating profit of about 16 billion yen ($144 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi appoints new chairman

* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president

May 09 2017
