Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi completes share repurchase * Says it completed repurchase of 4.7 million shares of its common stock, for 8.35 billion yen in total, as of Sept. 22

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 3.3 million shares for 6 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi is expected to post a group operating profit of about $144 mln for April-June Qtr - Nikkei * Minebea Mitsumi Inc is expected to post a group operating profit of about 16 billion yen ($144 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei