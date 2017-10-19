Edition:
Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)

6501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

869JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
¥858
Open
¥860
Day's High
¥872
Day's Low
¥860
Volume
17,559,000
Avg. Vol
17,882,341
52-wk High
¥872
52-wk Low
¥503

About

Hitachi, Ltd. is engaged in providing solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water, urban development, and finance/government and public/healthcare. The Company's segments include Information & Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, Electronic... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,145,178.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,833.46
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 1.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017

Hitachi not planning to raise stake in Ansaldo STS at present

MILAN, Oct 18 Japan's Hitachi is happy with its stake of just above 50 percent in Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS and is not planning any bid to increase it, the head of the Hitachi Rail unit said.

Oct 18 2017

Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain

* Nikkei gains for 10 days, winning streak at longest since 2015

Oct 16 2017

Nikkei rises to fresh 21-year high; SoftBank surges

* SoftBank-controlled Sprint and T-Mobile plan to merge - Reuters

Oct 15 2017

Elliott again ups Hitachi Kokusai stake, KKR raises offer price

TOKYO U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Japan's Hitachi Kokusai Electric to 8.59 percent from 7.11 percent, a regulatory filing showed, one of several such hikes since it first disclosed a stake in the firm last month.

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Elliott again ups Hitachi Kokusai stake, KKR raises offer price

* KKR is proposing to buy Hitachi Kokusai from parent Hitachi

Oct 12 2017

Gas turbine maker Mitsubishi Hitachi sees strong demand in SEA

BANGKOK Japanese gas turbine producer Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) expects stronger demand in Southeast Asia for high efficiency coal and gas turbines due to low input prices for the fuels making such investment more attractive.

Sep 19 2017

Elliott discloses 5 pct stake in Japan's Hitachi Kokusai Electric

HONG KONG, Sept 11 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Monday it has a stake of just over 5 percent in Hitachi Kokusai Electric, a chip making equipment and video solution business.

Sep 11 2017

PM May seeks to ease Japan's Brexit fears during trade visit

LONDON/TOKYO British Prime Minister Theresa May will look to ease corporate Japan's worries about Brexit during a three-day visit to the country from Wednesday focused on progress on a bilateral trade deal for when Britain leaves the European Union.

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor

Aug 28 2017
