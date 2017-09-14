Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
1,944JPY
12:15am EDT
¥36 (+1.89%)
¥1,908
¥1,936
¥1,945
¥1,930
4,853,200
5,704,693
¥1,945
¥1,369
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,096,861.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,147.20
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.93
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.88
|15.18
Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares
Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter adjusted profit largely below Wall Street's estimates and indicated to slowing growth in its soaring cloud business, sending the company's shares down as much as 5 percent in aftermarket trading.
BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing
* Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric
* Immersion Corp - Mitsubishi Electric to incorporate Immersion's haptics IP in automotive applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.
UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)