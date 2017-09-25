Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)
688JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. Power Generation and Social Infrastructure division provides thermal, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation equipment, energy management systems and nuclear-related equipment, among others. Industrial Infrastructure division offers industrial drive...
BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26