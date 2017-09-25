Edition:
Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)

6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

688JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
¥680
Open
¥687
Day's High
¥690
Day's Low
¥685
Volume
2,317,000
Avg. Vol
3,646,818
52-wk High
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491

About

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. Power Generation and Social Infrastructure division provides thermal, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation equipment, energy management systems and nuclear-related equipment, among others. Industrial Infrastructure division offers industrial drive... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥507,609.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 746.48
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Latest News about 6504.T

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

Sep 25 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates