Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)
6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,115JPY
10:29pm EDT
4,115JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.98%)
¥80 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
¥4,035
¥4,035
Open
¥4,110
¥4,110
Day's High
¥4,135
¥4,135
Day's Low
¥4,080
¥4,080
Volume
2,456,400
2,456,400
Avg. Vol
2,489,293
2,489,293
52-wk High
¥4,135
¥4,135
52-wk Low
¥1,545
¥1,545
About
YASKAWA Electric Corporation is mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The Motion Control segment's products include alternating current (AC) turbo motors, general inverters, high-speed motors and machine controllers. The Robot segment mainly offers arc welding... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,076,096.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|266.69
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
REFILE-Yaskawa's earnings signal bullish short-term path for Nikkei
* Market looks to Yaskawa as barometer for earnings - fund manager
Nikkei edges down as steelmakers hit by profit taking, Yaskawa soars
* Dollar-yen impact limited on Japan stocks longer-term - analyst
Nikkei edges down as market analyses ECB; Yaskawa soars
* Dollar-yen impact limited on Japan stocks longer-term - analyst