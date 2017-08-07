GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)
6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
599JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥597
Open
¥603
Day's High
¥603
Day's Low
¥598
Volume
2,460,000
Avg. Vol
3,878,307
52-wk High
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416
About
GS Yuasa Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of batteries and power supply devices. The Domestic Vehicle Battery segment provides automotive and motorcycle batteries, as well as automobile-related machinery. The Domestic Industrial Battery and Power Supply Device segment provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥246,904.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|413.57
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
UPDATE 1-GS Yuasa shares soar; targets extended-range EV battery for 2020
* Electric cars seen taking off in Europe, China (Recasts with company, market comments, background on EV market)
TOKYO Japan's GS Yuasa Corp will begin mass-producing as early as in 2020 a new lithium-ion battery that would double the range of electric vehicles while keeping prices steady, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's GS Yuasa Corp will begin mass-producing as early as in 2020 a new lithium-ion battery that would double the range of electric vehicles while keeping prices steady, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.