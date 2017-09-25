Edition:
NEC Corp (6701.T)

6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,110JPY
11:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥3,090
Open
¥3,115
Day's High
¥3,120
Day's Low
¥3,105
Volume
299,100
Avg. Vol
811,624
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550

Chart for

About

NEC Corporation provides information technology (IT) and network technologies. The Company's products and services include systems integration, maintenance and support, outsourcing/cloud services and system equipment. In the public business, the Company provides social solutions for domestic and foreign governments, governmental... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥804,862.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 260.47
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 1.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about 6701.T

BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform

* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei

* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​

* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei

* NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 26 2017

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News

Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 bln - Sky News

* Three private equity firms also showing interest -Sky News (Adds NEC comment, share reaction)

Jul 13 2017

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News

July 13 Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Japan's NEC weighs 900 mln stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News

* Japanese technology giant NEC lines up 900 million stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2uWgqy2

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp secures orders to install bus-related systems in India- Nikkei

* NEC Corp has won orders totaling about 6 billion yen to install electronic fare collection and other bus-related systems in four Indian cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 11 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas Electronics-Nikkei

* NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas Electronics, sale is expected to bring in more than 5 billion yen ($45.2 million) for Co - Nikkei

Jun 05 2017
