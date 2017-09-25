Edition:
United States

Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

911JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
¥897
Open
¥906
Day's High
¥913
Day's Low
¥905
Volume
5,899,000
Avg. Vol
9,656,000
52-wk High
¥913
52-wk Low
¥551

Chart for

About

Fujitsu Limited is engaged in the business of development, manufacture, sales and maintenance of a range of products and electronic devices. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in the field of information and communication technology. The Company's segments are Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, Device... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,856,599.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,070.02
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about 6702.T

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations

* Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei

* Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2vgkmcW Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations: Nikkei

Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Aug 21 2017

CORRECTED-Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations - Nikkei

Aug 22 Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei

* Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Mie Fujitsu, Microchip's unit to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology

* Mmie Fujitsu Semiconductor, Co's unit plan to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology using superflashmemory technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei

* Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2sqppWu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Solutions 30 signs partnership with Fujitsu France

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJITSU FRANCE IN IT FIELD SERVICES

Jun 13 2017

Fujitsu to reach agreement "soon" on integrating PC business with Lenovo

TOKYO Japan's Fujitsu Ltd expects to reach an agreement "soon" on integrating its personal computer business with China's Lenovo Group Ltd , Fujitsu President Tatsuya Tanaka said Tuesday.

Jun 06 2017
» More 6702.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates