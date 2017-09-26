Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)
6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,572JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,572JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥18 (+1.16%)
¥18 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥1,554
¥1,554
Open
¥1,570
¥1,570
Day's High
¥1,576
¥1,576
Day's Low
¥1,559
¥1,559
Volume
335,600
335,600
Avg. Vol
507,409
507,409
52-wk High
¥1,768
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260
¥1,260
About
Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited is mainly engaged in the provision of information systems. The Company operates in three segments. The Information Communication System segment engages in provision of finance systems, automated equipment systems, systems for telecommunications carriers, Internet protocol (IP) telephone... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥135,536.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|87.22
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|3.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company
* Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million
BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co
BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm
* Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm
BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC