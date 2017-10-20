Edition:
Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

6752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,666JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
¥1,637
Open
¥1,654
Day's High
¥1,674
Day's Low
¥1,651
Volume
8,538,200
Avg. Vol
7,729,369
52-wk High
¥1,683
52-wk Low
¥932

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,015,649.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,453.05
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.53

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24,820.37 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.06 11.32
ROE: -- 6.79 15.18

BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei‍​

* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:

Oct 20 2017

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022

TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Oct 10 2017

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022

TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Oct 10 2017

'We'll pay nothing': TowerJazz seeks growth with minimal investment

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel Executives at Panasonic were surprised when Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz , asked to partner in three of their factories without putting any cash on the table.

Oct 04 2017

Japan Display seeks $900 million for new OLED production method, shares soar

TOKYO A Japan Display Inc group firm aims to raise $900 million to mass produce OLED panels using new technology that will slash costs, a source familiar with the matter said - plans that sent shares in the Apple Inc supplier surging 24 percent.

Oct 04 2017

UPDATE 3-Japan Display seeks $900 mln for new OLED production method, shares soar

* Mass production using the new tech could be a world first (Recasts with source information, adds analyst comment)

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-GKN ‍announces multi-year partnership with Panasonic Jaguar Racing​

* ‍ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING​

Sep 13 2017

Fitch: Bondholder Consent for Restructuring Key to Global A&T's Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 13 (Fitch) The ratings on Singapore-based Global A&T Electronics Ltd (GATE), at Restricted Default (RD), will hinge on the outcome of a proposed debt restructuring, Fitch Ratings says. Should the proposed restructuring go ahead, we would re-rate GATE based on its new credit profile, reflecting the final terms and conditions of the debt restructure We would expect the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) - if the de

Sep 13 2017

UPDATE 1-South Korea's LG Elec has bid for ZKW - Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, Aug 29 South Korea's LG Electronics took part in a bidding round for car light maker ZKW Group in a deal that could be worth $1.2 billion, Korea Economic Daily said.

Aug 29 2017

South Korea's LG Electronics bid for ZKW in estimated $1.2 billion deal: Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics participated in a main bidding round to buy Austrian automotive light maker ZKW Group in a deal that could potentially fetch $1.2 billion, Korea Economic Daily said on Tuesday.

Aug 29 2017
