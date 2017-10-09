Edition:
Sony Corp (6758.T)

6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,283JPY
12:27am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥46 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥4,237
Open
¥4,290
Day's High
¥4,298
Day's Low
¥4,268
Volume
4,084,700
Avg. Vol
6,108,264
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930

About

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company's segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,358,047.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,264.58
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 0.47

P/E (TTM): -- 24,820.37 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.06 11.32
ROE: -- 6.79 15.18

Apple faces fresh lawsuit over former Sony, Nokia patents

A patent holding company sued Apple Inc on Friday, alleging infringement of smartphone patents that once belonged to Sony Corp and Nokia Corp.

Oct 09 2017

Japan's Murata aims for profitable battery biz in 2-3 years: CEO

CHIBA Japanese electronics components firm Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd aims to turn around its money-losing battery business within two to three years as its safety technology draws strong interest from smartphone vendors, its chief executive said.

Oct 03 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sony appoints John Kodera as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

* Sony Interactive Entertainment - co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

* TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

Oct 02 2017

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 billion euros

FRANKFURT Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Oct 02 2017

U.S. judge rejects Sony bid to block Fujifilm ITC, Tokyo cases

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Sony Corp's request for an injunction to stop Fujifilm Holdings Corp from continuing patent infringement litigation before the U.S. International Trade Commission and in a Tokyo court related to the sale of magnetic tape cartridges and components.

Sep 28 2017

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says

CHIBA Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.

Sep 22 2017

Fujifilm ratchets up Sony patent fight with new complaint

Fujifilm Corp on Friday sued Sony Corp for patent infringement, opening up a new front in a global dispute between the Japanese companies over the rights to backup tape technology.

Sep 15 2017
