Sony Corp (6758.T)

Apple faces fresh lawsuit over former Sony, Nokia patents A patent holding company sued Apple Inc on Friday, alleging infringement of smartphone patents that once belonged to Sony Corp and Nokia Corp.

Japan's Murata aims for profitable battery biz in 2-3 years: CEO CHIBA Japanese electronics components firm Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd aims to turn around its money-losing battery business within two to three years as its safety technology draws strong interest from smartphone vendors, its chief executive said.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sony appoints John Kodera as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment * Sony Interactive Entertainment - co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately

BRIEF-TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony * TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 billion euros FRANKFURT Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

OMERS buys landmark Berlin property Sony Center for 1.1 bln eur FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Canadian pension fund OMERS and U.S. buyout group Madison are acquiring Berlin's landmark property Sony Center from Korea's national pension fund NPS for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Monday.

U.S. judge rejects Sony bid to block Fujifilm ITC, Tokyo cases A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Sony Corp's request for an injunction to stop Fujifilm Holdings Corp from continuing patent infringement litigation before the U.S. International Trade Commission and in a Tokyo court related to the sale of magnetic tape cartridges and components.

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says CHIBA Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.

VR needs more competition to build audience, top player Sony says CHIBA, Sept 22 Sony Corp's gaming chief on Friday said the virtual reality gaming market needs more competition to drive adoption of the technology and spur software development, adding the sheer size of Sony's lead over rivals is cause for discomfort.