TDK Corp (6762.T)
7,930JPY
7,930JPY
Change (% chg)
¥90 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
¥7,840
Open
¥7,940
Day's High
¥7,960
Day's Low
¥7,910
Volume
482,400
Avg. Vol
982,120
52-wk High
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380
About
TDK Corporation is an electronic component manufacturer. The Company's segments include Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Other. The Passive Components segment includes the capacitors business, consisting of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and film capacitors,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,015,991.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|129.59
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18