Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)
6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,200JPY
12:22am EDT
3,200JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+2.56%)
¥80 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
¥3,120
¥3,120
Open
¥3,190
¥3,190
Day's High
¥3,200
¥3,200
Day's Low
¥3,170
¥3,170
Volume
1,837,600
1,837,600
Avg. Vol
2,562,019
2,562,019
52-wk High
¥3,600
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189
¥2,189
About
Alps Electric Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company's segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥618,409.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.21
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|0.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
UPDATE 4-BOJ keeps to script, but new board member dissents as policy on hold
* Gov Kuroda stresses importance of fiscal discipline (Adds Gov Kuroda quotes, recasts first paragraph)
BRIEF- Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap
* Says it will fully acquire Alpine Electronics Inc through stock swap, effective Jan. 1, 2019
BRIEF-Immersion signs multi-year license renewal with ALPS
* Has renewed a multi-year license agreement with ALPS electric Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: