Pioneer Corp (6773.T)

BRIEF- Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue * Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.