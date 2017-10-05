Edition:
Pioneer Corp (6773.T)

6773.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

219JPY
10:29pm EDT
¥1 (+0.46%)
¥218
¥220
¥221
¥217
2,069,600
3,955,356
¥269
¥193

Pioneer Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of electronic products. The Company is a manufacturer of car electronics products. It operates through two segments: Car Electronics and Others. Its Car Electronics segment produces and sells car navigation systems, car stereos, car audio/video (AV) systems,... (more)

BRIEF- Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue

* Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5

Oct 05 2017

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance

FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF- Pioneer says business alliance and private placement

* Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution

Sep 19 2017
