Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)
6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,091JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+2.95%)
Prev Close
¥2,031
Open
¥2,081
Day's High
¥2,097
Day's Low
¥2,060
Volume
594,100
Avg. Vol
1,041,108
52-wk High
¥2,097
52-wk Low
¥1,385
About
Yokogawa Electric Corporation is a manufacturer of measurement and control equipment. The Control segment manufactures and sells production control systems, flow monitors, pressure and differential pressure transmitters, process analyzers, and industrial recorders. The Measurement Equipment segment manufactures and sells... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥545,576.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|268.62
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Yokogawa's sales apparently stay flat at around 90 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei