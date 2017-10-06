Denso Corp (6902.T)

Denso to invest $1 billion in Tennessee plant, create 1,000 jobs DETROIT Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp plans to invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee plant to develop vehicle electrification and safety systems, creating around 1,000 jobs.

Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp , seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

BRIEF- Denso changes share transaction date to Nov. 1 * Says it will acquire FUJITSU TEN LIMITED's shares on Nov. 1, instead of Oct. 2 previously, which was announced on April 28

