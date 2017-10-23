Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)
7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
596JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+2.23%)
¥13 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
¥583
Open
¥590
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥588
Volume
1,011,800
Avg. Vol
1,404,693
52-wk High
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509
About
Hitachi Zosen Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer. The Environment and Plant segment offers refuse incineration and recycle plants, water and sludge treatment plants, energy recovery systems, biomass using systems, various plants, denitration catalyst, electric power facilities, as well as sells power. The Equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥99,235.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|170.21
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|2.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18