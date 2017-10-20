Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Gas turbine maker Mitsubishi Hitachi sees strong demand in SEA BANGKOK Japanese gas turbine producer Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) expects stronger demand in Southeast Asia for high efficiency coal and gas turbines due to low input prices for the fuels making such investment more attractive.