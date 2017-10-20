Edition:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,561JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥38 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥4,523
Open
¥4,556
Day's High
¥4,564
Day's Low
¥4,532
Volume
791,400
Avg. Vol
1,431,556
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

About

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer. The Energy and Environment segment offers boilers, turbines, gas turbines, diesel engines, water wheels, windmills, nuclear power equipments, nuclear power peripheral devices, among others. The Traffic and Transportation segment offers various ships, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,525,901.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 337.36
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 2.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Latest News about 7011.T

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 20 2017

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source

FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source

* To close or sell up to 11 out of 23 sites - Manager Magazin

Oct 19 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 19 2017

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling

TOKYO Revelations from Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd that it had fabricated data for some of its aluminum and copper and other products have left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 17 2017

Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source

TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Oct 12 2017

Gas turbine maker Mitsubishi Hitachi sees strong demand in SEA

BANGKOK Japanese gas turbine producer Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) expects stronger demand in Southeast Asia for high efficiency coal and gas turbines due to low input prices for the fuels making such investment more attractive.

Sep 19 2017

EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem

PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

Jul 10 2017
