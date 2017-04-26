Concordia Financial Group Ltd (7186.T)
7186.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
589JPY
11:36pm EDT
589JPY
11:36pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.75%)
¥4 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
¥585
¥585
Open
¥594
¥594
Day's High
¥596
¥596
Day's Low
¥587
¥587
Volume
1,942,300
1,942,300
Avg. Vol
3,933,451
3,933,451
52-wk High
¥642
¥642
52-wk Low
¥444
¥444
About
No overview information found for .
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.