Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,987JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-12 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
¥6,999
Open
¥7,045
Day's High
¥7,054
Day's Low
¥6,973
Volume
4,950,900
Avg. Vol
6,862,216
52-wk High
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company's segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota's markets for its automobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥22,837,720.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,263.00
Dividend: 110.00
Yield (%): 3.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about 7203.T

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

Oct 22 2017

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

* Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Oct 19 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 19 2017

Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminum plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker's vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

Oct 18 2017

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

Oct 16 2017

China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target: industry body

BEIJING China's vehicles sales rose in September for a fourth straight month, an industry body said on Thursday, but added that the market may struggle to hit a forecast for 5 percent annual growth set earlier in the year.

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target -industry body

* China may not hit 5 pct annual growth forecast- industry body

Oct 12 2017

Toyota seeking to halve Japan car models as domestic market shrinks

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to halve the number of car models it sells at home by 2025, a person briefed on the matter said - the second time this month that a Japanese automaker has emerged with plans to sharply scale back in a shrinking domestic market.

Oct 12 2017
