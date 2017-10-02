Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)

BRIEF- Mazda Motor completes new share issue through private placement * Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

BRIEF-Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​ * Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​

Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp , seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

UPDATE 3-Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda * Toyota to take 90 pct stake in JV, Mazda and Denso 5 pct each

CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.

Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -sources TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -NHK TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s: Kyodo TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.