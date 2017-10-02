Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)
BRIEF- Mazda Motor completes new share issue through private placement
* Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2
BRIEF-Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp , seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.
CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.
Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s: Kyodo
TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.
