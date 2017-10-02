Edition:
Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)

7261.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,616JPY
12:04am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥19 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
¥1,597
Open
¥1,612
Day's High
¥1,620
Day's Low
¥1,608
Volume
3,598,900
Avg. Vol
5,585,526
52-wk High
¥2,066
52-wk Low
¥1,439

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobiles and automobile parts. The Company is also engaged in the distribution of used automobiles and special purpose vehicles, the transportation of automobiles and parts, the manufacture and distribution of machine tools, as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.19
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,008,991.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 631.80
Dividend: 20.00
Yield (%): 2.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about 7261.T

BRIEF- Mazda Motor completes new share issue through private placement

* Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2

Oct 02 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​

* Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​

Sep 28 2017

Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp , seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Sep 28 2017

UPDATE 3-Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda

* Toyota to take 90 pct stake in JV, Mazda and Denso 5 pct each

Sep 28 2017

CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars

TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.

Sep 28 2017

Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -sources

TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Sep 27 2017

Toyota, Mazda, Denso to form electric vehicle JV -NHK

TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Toyota-affiliated parts maker Denso Corp are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Sep 27 2017

Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s: Kyodo

TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.

Sep 15 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s - Kyodo

TOKYO, Sept 15 Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.

Sep 15 2017
