Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project * Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities

UPDATE 3-Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminium parts * Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan say no safety issues with aluminium parts from Kobe Steel

BRIEF-Honda Motor eyeing electric scooter that can power home appliances - Nikkei‍​ * Japan's Honda Motor plans to start selling motorized scooters that run on detachable batteries in Southeast Asia starting as early as 2019 - Nikkei‍​ Source: http://s.nikkei.com/2yAZDoz Further company coverage:

China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target: industry body BEIJING China's vehicles sales rose in September for a fourth straight month, an industry body said on Thursday, but added that the market may struggle to hit a forecast for 5 percent annual growth set earlier in the year.

UPDATE 1-Japan carmakers enjoy cruise in China fast lane * World's top auto market picking up speed in recent months (Adds Honda sales figures, analyst comments, context)

Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate TOKYO Honda Motor Co plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting domestic capacity by around 24 percent as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.

BRIEF-Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo * Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: