Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

BRIEF-Foster Electric to acquire 99.99 pct stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND) * Says it will acquire 99.99 percent stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND) CO., LTD., with disclosed price, effective Oct. 1

BRIEF-Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei * Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei

BRIEF-R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 billion U.S. plant TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it planned to take a 5 percent share of smaller Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp, as part of an alliance that will see the two build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles. |

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first quarter profit on strong India sales TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

UPDATE 2-BOJ newcomers back 2 pct price goal, say too early to debate stimulus exit * Kataoka known as a reflationist, Suzuki familiar with market

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation WASHINGTON A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.