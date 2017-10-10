Edition:
Subaru Corp (7270.T)

7270.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,993JPY
12:30am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
¥3,975
Open
¥3,998
Day's High
¥4,004
Day's Low
¥3,970
Volume
2,517,800
Avg. Vol
3,367,773
52-wk High
¥5,016
52-wk Low
¥3,500

About

SUBARU CORPORATION, formerly Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is a manufacturer of Subaru automobiles. The Company's segments include Automobiles, Aerospace, Industrial products and Other. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. The Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,057,474.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 769.18
Dividend: 72.00
Yield (%): 3.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about 7270.T

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling

TOKYO The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminium and copper products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 10 2017

Japan automaker Subaru to book $741.5 million special loss over Takata recall

TOKYO Subaru Corp on Friday said it would book a special loss of 81.3 billion yen ($741.45 million) in the first half as it expects increased expenses related to the global recall of airbag inflators made by Takata Corp after the air bag maker filed for bankruptcy in June.

Aug 25 2017

Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 billion U.S. plant

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it planned to take a 5 percent share of smaller Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp, as part of an alliance that will see the two build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles. | Video

Aug 05 2017

UPDATE 3-Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 bln U.S. plant

* Trump says plan a "great investment in American manufacturing"

Aug 04 2017

With a bit of love, Japan's Subaru soars in U.S. while rivals falter

TOKYO As many automakers struggle with slowing demand in the U.S. car market, one of Japan's smaller automakers has managed to buck the trend by sticking to an unconventional marketing strategy, along with a little "love".

Aug 03 2017

UPDATE 2-With a bit of love, Japan's Subaru soars in U.S. while rivals falter

* Delivers more vehicles from Indiana plant (Recasts, adding comments of CFO and performance of rivals)

Aug 03 2017

Subaru posts higher Q1 profit on strong U.S., Japan sales

TOKYO, Aug 3 Subaru Corp on Thursday posted a 17.5 percent rise in its quarterly operating profit, buoyed by higher sales in its biggest market, the United States, and at home.

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Subaru's rating at "A-" and changes outlook to positive from stable

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

Jul 18 2017

Russia's standards agency says Subaru recalls 24,480 cars

MOSCOW, June 21 Japanese automaker Subaru is recalling 24,480 Subaru Impreza and Subaru Forester cars sold in Russia between September 2007 and October 2010, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

Jun 21 2017
