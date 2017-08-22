Edition:
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)

7272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,305JPY
12:38am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥3,290
Open
¥3,330
Day's High
¥3,335
Day's Low
¥3,295
Volume
1,086,600
Avg. Vol
1,454,250
52-wk High
¥3,525
52-wk Low
¥2,171

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. The Company operates in four business segments. The Two-wheel Vehicle segment manufactures and sells motorcycles and bicycles. The Marine segment manufactures and sells outboard engines, water vehicles, sailing boats, fishing boats and Japanese-style boats. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.58
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,151,218.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 349.91
Dividend: 39.00
Yield (%): 2.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

BRIEF-Enshu says top shareholder change

* Says Yamaha Motor Co Ltd becomes co's top shareholder on Aug. 22, holding 10.23 percent stake in the co

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamaha Motor rating at "A-" and announces outlook stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I

Apr 24 2017
