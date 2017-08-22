Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)
7272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,305JPY
12:38am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥3,290
Open
¥3,330
Day's High
¥3,335
Day's Low
¥3,295
Volume
1,086,600
Avg. Vol
1,454,250
52-wk High
¥3,525
52-wk Low
¥2,171
About
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturing company. The Company operates in four business segments. The Two-wheel Vehicle segment manufactures and sells motorcycles and bicycles. The Marine segment manufactures and sells outboard engines, water vehicles, sailing boats, fishing boats and Japanese-style boats. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,151,218.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|349.91
|Dividend:
|39.00
|Yield (%):
|2.10
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|16.84
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|11.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|13.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Enshu says top shareholder change
* Says Yamaha Motor Co Ltd becomes co's top shareholder on Aug. 22, holding 10.23 percent stake in the co
BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei
* Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei
BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamaha Motor rating at "A-" and announces outlook stable -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I