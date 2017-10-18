Edition:
Nikon Corp (7731.T)

7731.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,045JPY
12:41am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥19 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥2,026
Open
¥2,047
Day's High
¥2,052
Day's Low
¥2,038
Volume
915,700
Avg. Vol
2,165,328
52-wk High
¥2,052
52-wk Low
¥1,497

Chart for

About

NIKON CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of image and video equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Precision Equipment segment offers semiconductor exposure apparatus and flat panel display (FPD) exposure apparatus products and services. The Video segment provides video related and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥812,180.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 400.88
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 0.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.03 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.70 11.32
ROE: -- 9.38 15.18

Latest News about 7731.T

BRIEF-Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen ‍for April-September half - Nikkei​

* Nikon's operating profit for the April-September half apparently shrank about 30% on the year‍​ - Nikkei

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

May 31 2017

U.S. ITC begins probe of Nikon cameras based on Zeiss complaint

WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it has launched a patent infringement investigation of certain Nikon digital cameras, software and components based upon a complaint launched by Carl Zeiss AG and ASML Netherlands B.V.

May 26 2017

U.S. ITC begins probe of Nikon cameras based on Zeiss complaint

WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it has launched a patent infringement investigation of certain Nikon digital cameras, software and components based upon a complaint launched by Carl Zeiss AG and ASML Netherlands B.V.

May 26 2017

BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman

* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company

May 19 2017

REFILE-TABLE-Nikon-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 11 (Reuters)- Nikon Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.89 819.39

May 11 2017

ASML files patent countersuit against Japan's Nikon

ASML, the world's third largest semiconductor equipment maker, said on Friday it had counter-sued rival Nikon, after the Japanese company launched a wide-ranging patent battle against the Dutch company this week.

Apr 28 2017

ASML files patent countersuit against Japan's Nikon

ASML, the world's third largest semiconductor equipment maker, said on Friday it had counter-sued rival Nikon, after the Japanese company launched a wide-ranging patent battle against the Dutch company this week.

Apr 28 2017

UPDATE 4-ASML files patent countersuit against Japan's Nikon

* ASML has 80 pct of revs in market vs Nikon, Canon - Fitch (Adds Nikon statement)

Apr 28 2017

ASML files patent case against Nikon

April 28 ASML, Europe's largest supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, said it filed patent infringement cases against Nikon in Japan related to semiconductor manufacturing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment and digital cameras.

Apr 28 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates